Assam: 24 Arrested For Attacking Junior Doctor, Medical Service Association Writes To CM

A day after a junior doctor in Assam's Hojai was brutally thrashed by a bereaved family following the death of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, action has been taken against some people. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and informed that 24 persons were arrested in connection with the doctor's assault. In addition, he also informed that a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. Himanta Biswa Sarma while assuring justice for the doctor also informed that he is personally monitoring the investigation in the case. Further, the Assam Chief Minister also named 8 among the 24 culprits who have been arrested by the police.

Assam junior doctor attacked; 24 arrested

24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest.



I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served. https://t.co/CVgRaEW0di — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

So far, following culprits have been identified -



1) Md.Kamaruddin

2) Md. Jainal uddin

3) Rehanuddin

4) Saidul Alam

5) Rahim uddin

6) Rajul Islam

7) Tayebur Rahman

8) Sahil Islam — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

Assam Medical Service Association condemns attacks; writes to Hojai's Deputy Commissioner Office

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had condemned the attack on the doctors. Apart from the IMA, the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) also wrote to Hojai's Deputy Commissioner Office and condemned the attack. The Assam Medical Service Association, therefore, urged the state government to book the culprits at the earliest.

"Request Assam govt to book these merciless culprits immediately," the letter read

The letter by AMSA also mentioned that incidents like these demoralise the serving attitude of doctors. Moreover, the association also threatened to boycott all OPDs and other services if the miscreants were not arrested by 7 am on June 2. AMSA has also requested 24/7 security for all hospitals so that incidents like the one in Hojai can be prevented. The association has therefore demanded CCTVs and 24/7 electricity for all hospital, mainly the ones that are declared as COVID-19 hospitals.