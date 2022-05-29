Assam: 26 Illegal Rohingya Immigrants Detained In Silchar, Including 12 Children

At least 26 Rohingyas on Sunday morning were detained by Assam's Cachar district police from Silchar. According to Cachar district police, the detained Rohingyas were coming from Jammu. They are originally from Myanmar and were found not to have the required documents.

"The Rohingyas reached Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Saturday night and travelled to Silchar by road. They were coming from Jammu. Of the total, 12 are children. They are currently under interrogation and we are investigating the matter." informed Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramandeep Kaur.

Rohingyas in J&K

This comes after over 200 Rohingyas were lodged in a holding centre at Kathua after being caught in Jammu in the month of April. The detainees were caught during the verification drive done in March last year, to identify illegal settlers in the region.

Earlier, the J&K had police detained 12 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu's Ramban district. As informed by officials, the Rohingyas had arrived at the Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi Jamaat group for religious purposes and were reportedly residing in Mosques.

However, the police after receiving the input of their whereabouts immediately went to the place and nabbed them. All of them have been sent to detention. The police identified the 12 Rohingyas and sent them to a holding centre in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where their documents will be verified and later, they will be deported to their native countries.

Assam: Minority certificates granted to 6 religious communities

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet decided to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities. This includes Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. The development was confirmed by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide Minority Certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis," Keshab Mahanta said, as per news agency ANI.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his thoughts on redefining the minority status in Assam in April this year. The CM had stated that Muslims, who many think are the only minorities in India, are a majority in Assam’s several districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar in the west, where Muslims account for nearly 95% of the population.