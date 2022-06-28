Assam: 28 Districts & 2,389 Villages Still Affected; 3 Rivers Flowing Above Danger Levels

The floods in Assam are showing slight signs of improvement, however, most of the state of Assam is still under chaos. The recently released stats from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) prove that thousands of people are still affected and in danger.

On June 28, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a fresh flood report. According to the report, 28 districts and 2,389 villages are still affected by floods and five people have died in the last 24 hours.

The report adds that for the safety of the people, 555 relief camps and 72 relief distribution centres are functioning in the affected areas.

Currently, there are no rivers that are flowing above highest flood level, however, the Beki (Road Bridge), the Kopili (Dharamtul) and the Brahmaputra (Neamatighat) are the three rivers that are flowing above the danger level.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits affected areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 28 visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali. CM Sarma also assured that necessary assistance will be provided to those affected by floods. On Sunday, the CM had visited the flood-affected Barak valley area in Silchar.

After his visit, the Assam CM informed, "Visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur, Bajali. We'll provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses. ₹9 Cr has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it."

My visit to flood-affected areas of Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali. pic.twitter.com/Gvrgvgf8gm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2022

The Assam CM also stated, "Inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali and took note of the hardships faced by the people. We shall extend all necessary assistance to the affected people. We will also prepare a list of such people and take further actions accordingly."

Art Of Living & IAHV Send Relief Material To Over 3,000 Families

The Art of Living and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) volunteers have been tirelessly working to provide relief in the form of food, ration kits, medicines and other essentials in flood-affected areas of Assam to benefit over 3,000 families in around 30 villages.

Assam floods

The state of Assam continues to suffer due to floods. As per the latest data, the death toll has gone up to 140 after five more persons were reported dead on June 28. Officials have informed that the Assam floods continue to impact more than 33.03 lakh people in around 28 districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district, over 5.08 lakh people are in distress in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI