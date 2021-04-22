Assam: 300 Passengers Flee From Silchar Airport To Skip COVID-19 Test; Action Initiated

As India continues to witness an exponential increase in the COVID-19 cases, as many as 300 passengers who had arrived at Assam's Silchar airport on Wednesday escaped mandatory testing for Coronavirus by dodging authorities. Reacting to this, the district officials have said that strict action will be taken against those 300 passengers to set an example for other air travellers to take COVID-19 containment measures seriously.

Coronavirus testing was arranged at government hospitals near Silchar airport and the passengers arriving at the airport were being taken there in buses organised by the State Health Department. District officials have said that around 300 passengers left without getting tested.

As of now, the district administration has decided to lodge FIRs (first information reports) against all of them under Section 180 (refusing to sign the statement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the disaster management act for violating Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Additional deputy commissioner of Cachar district Sumit Sattavan said that tracing the violators would be easy as they had submitted their contact details while booking their tickets.

“We have collected their details from the airport authority and the process of lodging FIRs against each one of them will start from Thursday. It is a violation of Covid protocol and disaster management act; they will be punished. We are acting strictly to set an example so that no other air passenger tries to do the same,” Sattavan said.

Speaking further, Sattavan said that over 700 passengers arrive daily at the Silchar airport. On Wednesday, 690 passengers were listed for the mandatory Covid test. Among those who were tested, 6 passengers tested positive and were sent to institutional facilities for isolation and treatment.

Earlier, the state had exempted those travelling among north-eastern states from testing and quarantine and only passengers from states other than the 7 from the region were tested. On Wednesday, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the tests and 7-day home isolation will be mandatory for all incoming passengers. However, a detailed order is awaited.

“All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for seven days, even if the result of the Covid test on arrival is negative,” said Sarma.

COVID-19 situation in Assam

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam so far has recorded over 2,29,138 positive cases, out of which, 2,17,593 have successfully recovered, while 1,150 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,665 new cases, 297 fresh recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 10,395.

(Image: PTI, Facebook- @Hriddazzbibek)