Assam Accuses Mizoram Of Constructing Road In Its Territory As Border Dispute Widens

In a fresh row between Assam and Mizoram, the Himanta Biswa Sarm-led government on Tuesday claimed that individuals from Mizoram were allegedly constructing a road inside the reserve forest within its borders in the Hailakandi district. The road was reportedly being built near the distant Haticherra village inside the reserve forest over the last few days, according to Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay.

Assam-Mizoram dispute widens

“We first got the information from the Forest Department about the road being built on our side. Subsequently, we contacted the Mizoram counterparts, who then stopped the construction. There was no activity in the last two days. However, we got information that three JCBs were seen today at the location. So, Hailakandi DC and I will visit the spot on Wednesday with officials concerned and do a spot verification. Only then we will be able to tell the details," Upadhyay told PTI.

The recent dispute among the north-eastern states brewed along the inter-state border in Hailakandi district after a "low-intensity blast" occurred near the Assam Police's Baicherra forward outpost on October 29. After the incident, a Mizoram Police officer was arrested for his claimed involvement in the blast.

Assam- Mizoram Border Dispute

Both the north-eastern states have a checkered past and have historically been involved in several border-related disputes. Miscreants from Mizoram opened fire on workers building a road in Hailakandi district on August 17, prompting retaliation from the Assam police force. On August 20, a group of Mizoram labourers attempted to construct a bridge at Kachurthal in the Ramnathpur police station area, which also became a point of contention.

On July 26, a longstanding border issue between the two Northeastern states flared into a brutal clash, in which at least six Assam police officers and one civilian were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

A notification issued in 1875 distinguishing Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar, and another in 1933 demarcating a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur, had ignited the long-running dispute. Mizoram insists that the inter-state boundary be drawn in accordance with the 1875 notification, which is a sequel to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873.

Mizoram leaders, on the other hand, have been protesting against the 1933 demarcation notice, stating that the Mizo society was not consulted, whilst Assam wants the notice to be implemented.

(With PTI Inputs)