On Tuesday, December 3, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) staged a protest in Guwahati, demanding a separate state of Kamatapur. They also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Chief Minister of the State during their demonstration. Their primary demand is the re-creation of the historical Kamatapur State which would comprise of 15 districts of Assam and 6 districts of West Bengal on the basis of the merger agreement on August 28, 1949.