Assam: Al-Qaeda Affiliate Case To Be Transferred To NIA; Formalities To Be Completed Soon

In a major breakthrough, Assam police on March 24 arrested five Al-Qaeda terrorists from the Barpeta district. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now planning to take over the case and necessary procedures for the handover are underway.

The NIA is already investigating several cases related to Ansar Bangla, an Al-Qaeda outfit working in Bangladesh. Ansarul Islam, the organisation the terrorists belonged to, works for Al-Qaeda as its frontal organisation in the Southeast Asian region.

Spreading radicalisation in Assam

Among the five terrorists, one identified as Safiqul Islam alias Farooq Rashid alias Mohammad Suman is a citizen of Bangladesh. He was taking shelter in Dhakaliapara Masjid in a remote area of Barpeta district, from where he was spreading the jihadi network while disguising himself as a teacher.

The police investigation also revealed that this group had been successful in radicalisation in the area to a great extent. Apart from Safiqul Islam, the others who have been nabbed by the police are Naushad Ali of Kalgachia in Assam, Khairul Islam of Kalgachia, Badshah Suleiman Khan again from Kalgachia and Taimur Rahman Khan from Howli in Barpeta district.

All five terrorists are linked to Ansarul Islam, an organisation working for Al-Qaeda as the latter's frontal organisation in South East Asia. Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive search for the remaining jihadis, who were in contact with this group and had been radicalised. DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has said that the five jihadis were working to spread the Al-Qaeda network in Assam and that with their arrest a major threat has not only been detected but also eliminated to a great extent.

"They are directly involved with Bangladesh based Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent and work for the organisation Ansarul Islam and all are jihadis. It has been found that Safiqul Islam alias Farooq Rashid alias Mohammad Suman is a citizen of Bangladesh and he was directly involved in religious radicalisation and jihadi activities. He had already spread the net," DGP Mahanta said.

Ansarul Islam is involved in jihadi activities in Bangladesh and trying to spread the network in South East Asia. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time jihadi elements have been nabbed in the State. Earlier too, several such elements were nabbed by Assam Police. The common thing between all is the fact that they are using the char areas of the state, particularly places like Barpeta, Mangoldoi, Darrang etc.