Assam Alleges Social Media Propaganda Over Border Row With Mizoram, Lists Provocations

The Assam government has claimed that a social media propaganda has been launched by Mizoram after the Assam-Mizoram border clashes in which 6 Assam policemen were killed. The government in a statement said that a series of online events which were part of the Mizo propaganda is to "destabilise peace".

"In the aftermath of the tragic violence and acts of aggression by, it was observed that in order to further destabilize peace, Mizos have continuously bombarded the Digital space with their propaganda posts, right from the day of the incident," the statement said.

Sharing few tweets, Assam claimed that the posts were shared with "manipulative captions and hashtags" to start a social media war. "They used hashtags such as #assamshotfirst, #AssamShotFirstMizoram and #shameonassam," it added.

The statement also alleged that a fake narrative was being set against Assam. For instance, it was shown that Assamese people were living peacefully in Mizoram but the Mizo community was not safe in Assam.

The statement also pointed out Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena's "provocative" comment against Assam Police. Speaking to media on Wednesday, the Mizoram MP reportedly said, "More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first before we fired. They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all".

The Assam government further alleged that BTS profiles and K Pop Army-related hashtags were used due to their popularity. It also claimed that the #shameonassam hashtag was majorly used by profiles from the US and Indonesia. Moreover, #ShameonHimantaBiswa was used to target Assam Chief Minister, it added.

Assam-Mizoram border row

In the July 26 border clashes between Assam and Mizoram, six policemen and a civilian were killed while dozens were injured. The incident occurred at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district.

To de-escalate tensions, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with a 'truce strategy'. As per the strategy, both the chief ministers will host each other, the disputed area where the confrontation took place will be turned into a friendship memorial, Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with both parties and a delegation of top officers will be sent to both states.