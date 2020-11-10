Assam Allows Firecrackers During Diwali, Says 'self-restraint Key To Combat COVID'

Amid the row over the ban by several States on bursting crackers during Diwali, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lifted all restrictions on the State, including the use of firecrackers. The NGT had issued notices to 18 States, including Assam, while accepting multiple pleas seeking action against pollution by use of firecrackers in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGT, citing the latest research, had said that air pollution is an important co-factor increasing the risk of mortality from COVID-19.

However, taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa said that Hindus have the right to celebrate festivals, adding that Assam lifts restrictions on the celebration of Diwali, including use of firecrackers. He added that 'self-restraint is key to combat COVID19'

🎉 Like any other religion, Hindus have the right to celebrate festivals. With improvement in #COVID19 situation in Assam,we plan no restrictions on celebration of #Diwali including use of #Firecrackers.



However, kindly remember, self-restraint is key to combat #COVID19 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 10, 2020

Several other states including West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus. However, the cracker sellers in Delhi had requested the NGT to rethink on the ban as sales in the largest cracker market in Delhi plunged amid the health and environment crisis with an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent. The Rajasthan Government has even imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for those found selling crackers, while the one found bursting crackers will be fined for Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, Karnataka too, which had earlier stated that it will issue an order banning crackers, has now allowed the sale and use of green crackers as per Supreme Court guidelines and urged the citizens to use only green crackers which are less damaging as told by amicus curiae to the NGT.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to the people on Saturday to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers. The Chief Secretary said that only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained.

