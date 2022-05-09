Assam: Amit Shah Visits India-Bangladesh Border; Lauds BSF Soldiers For Their Alertness

In a major development, on May 9, India's Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to BSF's Mankachar border outpost (BOP) situated on the Indo-Bangladesh international frontier. Giving details about the visit the official Twitter handle of BSF Guwahati informed that Amit Shah while interacting with the BSF commanders took cognisance of the security issues at the border. Home Minister Shah also lauded the soldiers for their alertness and service to the motherland. Later in the day, Amt Shah will be launching the BSF's central store and workshop.

On 9th May’22 Hon’ble HM Sh @AmitShah visited BOP Mankachar on Indo-BD international Border, interacted with #BSF Commanders, took stock of the security scenario and lauded alertness of troops in safeguarding the motherland#FirstLineOfDefence pic.twitter.com/UjoXqddM1W — BSF GUWAHATI (@BSF_Guwahati) May 9, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a 3-day visit to the northeastern state of Assam. After a visit to the border, Shah will inaugurate the National Forensic Sciences University and then later will be taking part in the celebration marking one year anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. On Tuesday, the Home Minister will inspect the ceremonial parade of the Assam Police, interact and have lunch with officers and jawans of the Assam Police at its headquarters

Home Minister will also be presenting the President's colour to Assam police for its service for the last 25 years. Assam is the country's tenth state to get the President's Colour for excellent achievement in combatting insurgency, controlling crime, preserving law and order, and protecting people and property.

Amit Shah had lunch with BSF troops in West Bengal

Home Minister Shah on May 5 inaugurated BSF floating border outposts in the Hingalganj district. Shah lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and said that it was due to his leadership that India has been able to secure its borders." Being the Home Minister of the country, I am able to sleep peacefully because our jawans are protecting the country at the border", he said.

Amit Shah further added, "It is the job of BSF to make this area impenetrable from smuggling and infiltration. However, this is difficult without the help of the local administration. But have faith that even that help will be available soon, the creation of such a political situation is also going to happen here soon. There will be such pressure from the public that everyone will be forced to help." Amit Shah also had lunch with BSF Bravehearts in Haridaspur and spoke to them. In the visuals from the site, Shah can be seen sitting with a few BSF men and women personnel and enjoying lunch with them.