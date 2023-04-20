Assam And Arunachal Pradesh Ink Historic Deal In Presence Of Amit Shah

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed a historic deal resolving an interstate boundary dispute on April 20 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The chief ministers of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the longstanding border dispute between the states on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a significant accomplishment that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have signed an agreement to resolve their interstate boundary issue. He further stated, "We've reached a significant turning point in the creation of a prosperous, peaceful, and conflict-free northeast today."

Development after the MOUs were inked

The suggestions made by the 12 regional committees established by the state government of Assam to resolve the long-standing border conflict issue with Arunachal Pradesh were adopted by the Assam cabinet on Wednesday.

The decision to do so was made at a state cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated the long-standing border conflict between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be resolved while announcing the cabinet decisions.

Additionally, the state cabinet approved an investment of Rs 8,201.29 crore for eight megaprojects in the state, and the memoranda of understanding would be inked on May 9. These projects will provide direct employment for about 6,100 people. The state cabinet also approved paying each of the 301 Loktantra Senani (freedom fighters) of the 1975 Emergency a monthly pension of Rs. 15,000.

The state cabinet, however, gave the go-ahead for a joint venture between Oil India Limited and Assam Gas Company (51% share) to provide city gas service. The administrations of Assam and Meghalaya had earlier in March 2022 signed a historic agreement together in the national capital to settle their unresolved boundary dispute that had persisted for 50 years.

What was the dispute?

Since Arunachal Pradesh became a union territory in 1972, it has argued that a number of forested tracts in the lowlands were "unilaterally" transferred to Assam in the past even though they historically belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities. A tripartite committee was established following the statehood of Arunachal Pradesh in 1987, and it made recommendations for the transfer of some Assamese territory to Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam challenged this, and the case was heard by the Supreme Court for a long period.

