Assam & Meghalaya Continue To Face Floods, Landslides Amid Relentless Rainfall

On Thursday morning, heavy rainfall caused massive damage in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, disrupting everyday life. Incessant rainfall led to traffic disruptions and flood-like situations in several parts of the two northeastern states. The condition of the already flooded Tamaupur district in Assam worsened as the downpour continued.

On June 15, a portion of the Sabunkhata bridge in the Baksa district, Assam collapsed as a result of the Dihing River overflowing. Following the continuous downpour, water levels of several rivers were on the rise. Among them, Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rivers overflowed and inundated many surrounding villages affecting the livelihoods of more than 20,000 people.

According to the authorities, several villages, including Hahakata, Balabari, Dwarkuchi, Chapatol, Cholikonda, Guwakuchi Niz-Defeli, and Kekrikuchi are presently flooded. Many villagers were moved to a safe zone after their houses were submerged in flood waters.

"The state Water Resources department minister had earlier visited the area, but strengthening work of the embankment was not done properly. We are now facing massive problems," a flood-affected person of Hahkata village said, ANI reported.

In an incident in Karinganj, a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw taking the life of one person and leaving two others injured. Several incidents of landslides have also been reported in the area.

Guwahati has also been witnessing heavy rain and earlier, four people had lost their lives due to a landslide in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon on Tuesday. The incident took place when a portion of the nearby hill came down on the residence of Nayan Rajbongshi. The victims were tenants of Rajbongshi’s house.

1731.18 hectares of cropland inundated in Assam

Till June 15, 314 villages under 37 revenue circles have been affected by the disaster, and flood waters have inundated 1731.18 hectares of cropland, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) flood report.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 75,000 people in 18 districts of the northeastern state have been affected by the current flooding in the state. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is engaged in rescue operations in affected areas.

Meanwhile in Meghalaya, as the rainfall exponentially grows, some parts of the road on National Highway-6 under Lumshnong Police Station limits have been heavily damaged, leading to traffic disruption in the East Jaintia Hills district.

(With inputs from ANI)