Assam And Meghalaya To Work Towards Resolving Inter-state Border Disputes In 12 Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma have now decided on moving from maintaining the status quo to finding a solution to the inter-state border dispute in the first meeting on the issue at Meghlaya's Capital Shillong on Friday. While stating that both the states have come to a common understanding that they need to move away from the status quo, the Assam CM said, "Both the states are firm and committed to resolving this dispute."

While addressing a joint press birding with the Meghalaya CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Often after such inter-state border dispute meetings, the outcome used to be maintaining the status quo. This time, I would like to tell the people of both the states that we are firm and committed to resolving this dispute."

Assem & Maghlaya CMs hold first meeting over inter-state border dispute

Meanwhile, Conrad K Sangma said that as mentioned by the Assam Chief Minister, the discussion was very positive. He said, "We have decided that no longer we will look at status quo as the outcome of the meeting." Remarking that both states will try to change from the status quo and find a solution to this very long pending issue, CM Conrad said that resolving this issue is not really simple.

Both the Chief Minister during the press briefing acknowledged that 7 districts of Assam, including Kamrup Metro, share borders with western Meghalaya, among which major dispute regarding the boundaries exist in at least 12 points. Asserting that both the states have identified disputes in 12 points where they claim it is part of their boundary, Sarma said, "We have decided to talk on these 12 points one by one and relevant merits and demerits claims and counterclaims will be discussed."

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Place, where we will find it easy to resolve, we will begin resolving. It may not be possible to resolve all the issues at a time, but at least, we can start from some point."

"One should not expect or think that we will be able to resolve issues that have been pending for so long in a matter of days. This will require consultations. It will require a lot of homework. It will require us to really meet the people also at the grassroots level and we also need to look at the current situation of the locations also," the Meghalaya CM added.

Following the first round of discussion, the second round of discussion is all set to take place on August 6. The border disputes between the two states date back to the inception of Meghalaya in January 1971 when two districts of the then Assam - United Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills - were carved out to form a separate state and the then unified Assam's capital Shillong was shifted to Dispur, while Shillong became Meghalaya's capital.

(Image: PTI)