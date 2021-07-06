Assam Announces Complete Lockdown In 7 Districts From July 7, Issues COVID Guidelines

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state on Tuesday, July 6 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The complete lockdown will begin from July 7 until further notice by the government.

The seven districts include Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Morigaon. As per the instructions given by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, restaurants, shops, showrooms, and public & private transport will remain completely shut along with inter-state movement in these seven districts. However, the movement of essential goods will be allowed.

On the other hand, there will be a partial lockdown in other districts of Assam like Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, and Karbi Anglong. The partial lockdown will be enforced from 2 pm to 5 am as these districts have been recording a moderate positivity rate of COVID-19. The officials will observe the COVID-19 situation in Sivsagar and Dibrugarh for a week in order to take further steps.

There will be another partial lockdown in a few districts including Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, and Hailakandi from 5pm to 5am.

What are the restrictions in these districts?

Commercial Establishments

According to the press release, all the commercial establishments including, showrooms, food & grocery shops, restaurants, dhabas, warehouses, and animal fodder shops will remain closed till further notice in the seven districts with high positivity rate. However, these commercial establishments will remain open till 1 pm in the districts with a moderate positivity rate and till 4 pm in the districts with a dip in positive COVID-19 cases.

Public Transports

In the case of public transport, the officials will observe the COVID-19 protocols like the number of people seated in vehicles, in the districts with a moderate and improved positivity rate. However, inter-district movement will remain suspended till further notice.

Social Gatherings

In districts with high positivity rates, social gatherings are completely banned. However, a total number of 10 people are allowed in marriages and funerals, in the districts with moderate and improved positivity rates. Following COVID-19 protocols will be compulsory in the state like wearing masks, hand sanitization, and social distancing.

