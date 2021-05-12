Assam Announces Partial Lockdown In Urban Areas: Offices Shut; Shops To Close By 1 Pm

On Wednesday, the Assam government announced a partial lockdown in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. For instance, there will be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily barring those providing emergency and essential services. Moreover, all shops and commercial establishments will have to close by 1 pm. For the rest of Assam, the guidelines dated May 4 which include night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will be applicable. At present, there are 40,611 active novel coronavirus cases in Assam while 2,61,980 patients have been discharged and 1838 deaths have been reported.

Here are the new curbs for urban areas: