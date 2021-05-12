Assam Announces Partial Lockdown In Urban Areas: Offices Shut; Shops To Close By 1 Pm

On Wednesday, the Assam government announced a partial lockdown in the urban areas of the state from 5 am on May 13 until further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. For instance, there will be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily barring those providing emergency and essential services. Moreover, all shops and commercial establishments will have to close by 1 pm. For the rest of Assam, the guidelines dated May 4 which include night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will be applicable. At present, there are 40,611 active novel coronavirus cases in Assam while 2,61,980 patients have been discharged and 1838 deaths have been reported.
Here are the new curbs for urban areas:
- A total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily barring those providing emergency and essential services
- All shops and commercial establishments to close by 1 pm
- Restaurants and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only till 1 pm after which home delivery will be allowed
- Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce
- Educational institutions cannot conduct physical classes for 15 days. They must provide quality virtual options
- Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are exempted
- Both government and non-government offices barring those involved in emergency services, law enforcement services and election work will be shut for 15 days
- If the test positivity rate in any area reaches 5% or more in one week, the District Magistrate shall declare that area as a containment zone
- A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed in marriage and religious functions. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage
- A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed at the funeral
- Public transport shall operate at only 30% of seating capacity
- Pillion riding will be prohibited
- Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis should operate with one driver and two passengers
- Between 5 am and 2 pm, all vehicles other than government vehicles can ply only in accordance with an odd-even formula which will be decided by the respective District Disaster Management Authority