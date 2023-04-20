Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: MoU To Be Signed Today; Details On The Issue Inside

The governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are all set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 20 to resolve the long-pending border dispute between the two states. The MoU will be signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the Assam Cabinet's approval of recommendations by the 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh.

A state cabinet meeting was held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The long-standing border conflict between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be resolved, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated when announcing the cabinet decisions.

In addition, the state cabinet approved an investment of Rs. 8201.29 crore for eight megaprojects in the state. The memorandums of understanding will be signed on May 9.

A monthly pension of Rs 15,000 per person was also agreed upon by the state cabinet for each of the 301 Loktantra Senani from the 1975 Emergency.

The state cabinet, however, gave the go-ahead for a joint venture between Oil India Limited and Assam Gas Company (which holds a 51% share) to provide city gas service.

The administrations of Assam and Meghalaya had earlier, in March 2022, signed a historic agreement in the national capital to settle their unresolved border dispute that had persisted for 50 years.

Two months after the chief ministers of the two states delivered a draft resolution to Amit Shah on January 31 for review and consideration by the MHA, Assam and Meghalaya signed the agreement.

Six of the twelve "areas of difference" along the border have been the subject of a draft resolution developed by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

What is the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute?

The history of the dispute dates back to 1875, when the inner-line regulation was established by the British, creating an imaginary border between the plains and hill regions north of Assam. As long as internal regulations are in effect, visitors from outside Arunachal Pradesh must obtain permission in order to enter the state.

The phrase "North East Frontier Tracts" first applied to this region that had "separated" from Assam. After independence, the name was later changed to North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), and Assam was given administrative control over it.

NEFA was renamed Arunachal Pradesh in 1972 and granted the status of a Union Territory (UT). It became a full-fledged state in 1987.

However, a committee led by the former chief minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, transferred roughly 3,650 sq km of area that had previously belonged to NEFA to Assam before the state received its current borders.

This move was disputed by Arunachal Pradesh, which claimed that neither the NEFA administration nor the general public were consulted.

Besides Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam has border disputes with Mizoram and Nagaland, states that were carved out of it.