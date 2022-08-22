Assam, Arunachal Hold Meet To Resolve Border Dispute; Report By Sep 15 Amid PM's Direction

In an attempt to resolve differences pertaining to the long-standing border dispute, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Assam minister Atul Bora held a meeting on Monday, August 22. The meeting was held between the two Ministers in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, adjacent to Assam's Tinsukia.

While speaking to the media, Chowna Mein stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed governments of northeastern states to resolve pending border issues. Both states will submit the report by September 15, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments that there should not be any border issues in the northeastern part of the country. There are 12 committees from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We want to resolve this border issue by not blaming or hurting anyone. We are hopeful that this will be resolved," he said.

On the other hand, Assam Minister Atul Bora said, “We visited the border area and met the local people on Monday evening. We also took everyone’s opinion on the Namsai declaration. From today onwards, our regional committees will be visiting the border areas. We will submit the report before September 15.”

Assam-Arunachal border issue

Notably, 12 regional committees were formed by the two governments, following discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on July 15. After their discussion, the ‘Namsai Declaration’ was signed between the two states to resolve interstate border disputes.

As per the Namsai Declaration, both the states have come up with the decision to restrict the number of disputed villages to 86 from 123. Reportedly, both the state governments have agreed to make attempts to resolve all issues by September 15.

It is pertinent to mention that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km long border. The latter had complained that several forested tracts in the plans, which traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities, were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh was made a union territory in 1972 and achieved statehood in 1987. Later, a tripartite committee was appointed which suggested transferring certain territories from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.

(Image: Twitter@ANI)