Assam: As Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc, CM Sarma Exerts Caution On 'dangerous Period'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that heavy downpour is expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, which will flood Assam too. He said that this period is a dangerous one. He also stated that while the waters have receded, rains are likely in July as well.

Floods have wreacked havoc in the state of Assam with the death toll reaching 151, total affected population have increased to 31.54 lakh in 26 districts and the rivers of Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger level, while the water levels of other rivers are receding, as on June 30, Thursday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews flood and relief situation

CM Sarma in a virtual conference with the deputy commissioners ensured relief and rehabilitation is provided to the flood affected people. He also directed to do a swift assessment of the damage caused by the floods, so as to deliver the necessary compensation to the needy.

The deadline for the damage assessment has been set to July 15, which will be undersigned by the respective guardian ministers and secretaries by July 20, post which the compensation will be distributed to the affected people. The entire process will be completed by August 15.

Meanwhile, the total number of villages affected by the floods stands at 2,675 in 79 revenue circles, while 3.12 lakh people have been moved to over 560 relief camps, according to the government bulletin.

Cachar, Barpeta and Nagaon, the worst affected districts

The floods have caused widespread damage in Assam, however Cachar, Barpeta and Nagaon have been the worst affected districts. Cachar has a population of 14.30 lakh, Barpeta with 5.49 lakh and Nagaon with 5.19 lakh.

Five embankments were breached with four in Biswanath and one in Lakhimpur while 177 roads and five bridges have been damaged. According to the bulletin, 548 houses were fully damaged while 1,034 have been partially damaged due to the floods.

As far as damage to houses is concerned, a total of 548 houses have been completely washed away and 1,034 have been partially damaged due to floods. Large scale erosion was also reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Tinsukia.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI