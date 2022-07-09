Assam: As Floods Ease, Encephalitis Cases Increase; Samples Of Infected People Collected

As the condition in the flood-hit state of Assam is showing slight signs of improvement, the authorities are now having to deal with the surging cases of water borne diseases in the flood-affected areas.

In the Raha assembly constituency, the health team visited many areas and collected blood samples from the villagers.

Dr. Liladhar Das, the Sub-Divisional Medical officer said, "So far four JE (Japanese encephalitis) cases have been reported in our locality. Our medical teams have visited the flood-affected areas and collected samples from the villagers."

Naba Jyoti Das, Community Health Officer said, "As a preventive measure, people should use some insecticide. It's advisable to wear full-sleeved shirts. We've been conducting awareness camps."

The Assam State Health Department reports that 74 instances of Japanese encephalitis have been documented in the state so far this year, and seven of those cases have resulted in fatalities.

At least 25 new cases of Japanese encephalitis have been confirmed throughout the state in the last 24 hours, and two deaths have also been reported. One person died from the infection and three more cases have been found in central Assam's Nagaon district.

Seperate wards created for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese Encephalitis cases

The state health department has instructed all districts to establish separate wards for the management of AES/JE cases with dedicated ICU beds due to the state's increasing Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)/Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases.

All district hospitals must have oxygen beds and in order to prevent death, procedural sample collection for AES cases by specialised doctors in all district hospitals is required.

In accordance with JE transportation guidelines, suspected or confirmed cases of AES/JE must be transported in an ambulance equipped with a life support system. Proper AES cases must also be identified and certified through the medical process.

Assam floods

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Thursday, July 9, although the death troll in the state has mounted to 190.

Around 8.88 lakh people have been impacted by the flooding in the districts of Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report.

