Assam Assembly Speaker Urges Youngsters To Pursue Sports; Mentions Mary Kom & Lovlina Borgohain

Applauding the performances of sportspersons from the North Eastern region at the international level, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Thursday said the new generation should be encouraged to pursue sports. Involvement in sports also ensures good health, he said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a week-long Northeast Festival here, Daimary said many players from North East, including Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain, have represented the country at international sports events and brought laurels to the country. Mary Kom and Borgohain, from Manipur and Assam respectively, are Olympic medallists.

Events like the North East Festival will encourage the people, especially the new generation, in pursuing sports actively, he hoped. Involvement in sports also helps in maintaining good health, the Speaker said.

The Festival has been organised by the Ministry for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) covering the entire Northeast as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an official release said.

Besides Daimary, retired Air Marshal and NEC member Anjan Kumar Gogoi and additional chief secretary, the government of Assam, Pawan Borthakur and representatives of several Northeastern states were present at the inauguration, it added.

A half marathon, Cyclothon and Walkathon were flagged off as part of the first day’s programmes by Daimary and the other guests.

Various sports events of the festival will be held in Manipur and the valedictory function will take place here on May 4, the release said.