Assam Assembly's Autumn Session Adjourned Sine Die

The autumn session of the Assam assembly concluded on Friday.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the five-day-long session had three days for government business and two for private members' business.

More than 20 government bills were discussed and passed during the session, while one private member's bill was also taken up for discussion.

"The issue of power scene of the state was discussed through an adjournment motion, besides other important matters," Daimary said.

This was the first full session of the assembly to be held in the new building, he said.

Daimary said the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the assembly premises on the first day of the session was also notable.

The last two days of the session witnessed an uproar as opposition MLAs sought a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got government subsidy.

With the speaker refusing an immediate discussion on the issue, the Congress MLAs along with the lone CPI(M) legislator and an Independent MLA staged walk out on both the days.

The Congress alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's company got a credit subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the Centre under a scheme.

The chief minister said he was willing to accept any punishment, including retirement from public life, if there was any evidence that his wife or her company, Pride East Entertainment, received or claimed any amount from the Centre.