Assam: Baghjan Blowout Now Under Control, OIL Says Fire Doused Completely

Months after the Baghjan gas well was engulfed in a raging fire, Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday announced that the entire blowout at the site had been successfully doused and the situation was now under control. The OIL also stated that there was 'no pressure' in the well anymore which would be kept under 'strict monitoring' for the next 24 hours to check if there was any gas migration or pressure build-up.

Baghjan blowout well successfully killed: The well has been killed with brine solution & under controll now. Fire has bn doused completely. There is no pressure in d well now & d same will b observed for 24 hrs 2 check if there is any amount of gas migration & pressure build up. pic.twitter.com/y1t2bnzGB4 — Oil India Limited (@OilIndiaLimited) November 15, 2020

Frthr operation 2 abandon d well is in progress. Dr. P Chandrasekaran, Director (Exploration & Development ), Shri P K Goswami, Director(Operations) & Shri D K Das, Resident Chief Executive visited d Baghjan well site & hd detailed discussions with d Experts frm Alert & OIL team. — Oil India Limited (@OilIndiaLimited) November 15, 2020

About Baghjan-5 well incident

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan-5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on June 9. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement said that two of its employees, Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain had died during the fire fighting operations. 4 other persons who sustained minor injuries were rendered immediate medical help.

