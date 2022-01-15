Assam Bans Entry Of Non-vaccinated People At Public Places From Jan 16; No Lockdown

Quick links:
Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places. The order will be effective from January 16 (Sunday) and will include public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. CM Sarma further asserted that there is no situation of lockdown in Assam yet, however, following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is mandatory.
"Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must", said CM Sarma.
Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cO0NySz8R8— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022
Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the night curfew timings effective from January 8. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm which is now changed to 10 pm to 6 am until further govt's orders. Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister also issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).
With COVID-19 cases on a continuous rise followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With an increase of 4,631 infections compared to Friday, it has already reported 402 deaths pushing the total death toll to 4,85,752. Apart from that, India has also recorded fresh 1,45,747 active cases taking the total active tally to 14,17,820. Similarly, India's Omicron tally has jumped to 6,041 cases with 288 fresh infections. A total of 1,22,684 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,49,47,390 across the country, while the recovery rate stands at 94.83%.