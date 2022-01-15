Assam Bans Entry Of Non-vaccinated People At Public Places From Jan 16; No Lockdown

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places. The order will be effective from January 16 (Sunday) and will include public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. CM Sarma further asserted that there is no situation of lockdown in Assam yet, however, following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is mandatory.

"Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must", said CM Sarma.

Assam's revised COVID-19 guidelines

Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the night curfew timings effective from January 8. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm which is now changed to 10 pm to 6 am until further govt's orders. Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister also issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm.

The functioning of private and public offices will be also up to 9 pm.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm.

The dine-in restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm,

The takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm.

The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses is up to 9 pm.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers.

Pillion riding on motorcycles should be fully vaccinated and will be allowed only with the proper use of a mask.

In closed venues, the gathering is allowed up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, auditorium etc limited to a maximum of 200,

In marriages and religious functions, 200 single vaccinated persons will be allowed and 100 persons will be allowed in funerals.

In cinema halls and theatres, 50 per cent of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be allowed.

COVID-19 situation in India

With COVID-19 cases on a continuous rise followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With an increase of 4,631 infections compared to Friday, it has already reported 402 deaths pushing the total death toll to 4,85,752. Apart from that, India has also recorded fresh 1,45,747 active cases taking the total active tally to 14,17,820. Similarly, India's Omicron tally has jumped to 6,041 cases with 288 fresh infections. A total of 1,22,684 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,49,47,390 across the country, while the recovery rate stands at 94.83%.

