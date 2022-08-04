Assam 'becoming Hotbed For Islamic Fundamentalists': CM Sarma Warns Citizens To Stay Alert

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns about the north-eastern state becoming a "hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists".

While addressing a press briefing, Chief Minsiter Sarma detailed the gravity of the situation and said that it's a matter of grave concern that even after busting multiple terror modules, the whereabouts of the Bangladeshi nationals still remain unknown.

"It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists. When you bust 5 modules and the whereabouts of the other 5 Bangladeshi nationals are still not known, then you can imagine the gravity," said Assam CM Sarma

This comes after the Jamiul Huda madrasa in Morigaon was demolished following the direction of the Assam government under the Disaster Management Act & UAPA Act. Earlier today, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morigaon district Aparna N informed that the Jamiul Huda madrasa in the Moirabari area was run by Mustafa has been demolished.

The Assam CM, during his press briefing, said, "In Morigaon today, Jamiul Huda madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act & UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrasa, admitted to different schools now. Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Bhopal in 2017".

The Assam CM further urged locals to not entertain any imam who is from outside and asked parents to keep a check on their children. He also informed that as part of his government’s initiative, they have already converted numerous government-run madrasas into general schools

“If you are not aware about the Imams, please report him to the nearest police station and keep a check on what is being taught to your children at madrasas. We have already abolished 800 government Madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi madrasas in the state. The citizens and parents should keep watch on these Madrasas and what type of subjects are taught there", said CM Sarma.

On July 28, the Assam Police in a major crackdown nabbed 11 people in connection with having links with terror outfits Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla (ABT). Following the arrests, several electronic devices and incriminating documents were also seized from their possession. As informed by GP Singh, Special DGP Law and Order, Border, Director V&AC, Assam, the people were detained from different locations across the state including Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati, and Goalpara districts.

