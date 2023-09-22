Assam, Bengal Claim To Win Best Tourism Village Competition 2023

The Ministry of Tourism—in a moment of great pride for the people of Assam—selected Biswanath Ghat, located south of Biswanath Chariali Town in the state, as the best tourism village in India, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Assam CM Sarma wrote, "Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism".

The selection comes in the Best Tourism Village Competition, 2023, from among 795 applications received from 31 States and Union territories.

Located on the banks of the River Brahmaputra, Biswanath Ghat is named after the ancient Biswanath temple, also called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Gupta dynasty. The Ghat has a cluster of temples for different gods. A Siva temple was located at the confluence of the Bridhaganga (Burigonga) river with the Brahmaputra.

The competition, according to the tourism ministry website, "seeks to honour a village that best exemplifies a rural tourism destination. It showcases cultural and natural assets, preserves and promotes community-based values, goods and lifestyles" of Indian villages. The site says the competition also "promotes the commitment of villages towards sustainability in all of its aspects economic, social and environmental. Its goal is to make tourism one of the drivers of positive change, rural development, and community well-being."

