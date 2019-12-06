Assam BJP MLA Hails Citizenship Amendment Bill, Says PM Modi 'has Kept His Promise'

Assam BJP MLA Ranjit Kumar Das thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill to protect the rights of religious and ethnic minorities.He spoke about how during elections the discussion of CAB was taken up and PM promised to introduce it and now the government has keeping its promise. He spoke about how this would help protect the social rights of ethnic minorities.

Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the CAB which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. The CAB has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with the Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.