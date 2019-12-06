The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam BJP MLA Hails Citizenship Amendment Bill, Says PM Modi 'has Kept His Promise'

General News

Assam BJP MLA Ranjit Kumar Das thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill to protect rights of religious and ethnic minorities

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Assam BJP MLA Ranjit Kumar Das thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill to protect the rights of religious and ethnic minorities.He spoke about how during elections the discussion of CAB was taken up and PM promised to introduce it and now the government has keeping its promise. He spoke about how this would help protect the social rights of ethnic minorities. 

Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the CAB which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. The CAB has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with the Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG