Assam: BJP MLA Piggybacks On Rescue Worker As Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc

As Assam floods continue to affect lakhs of lives in the state, BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker on Wednesday, May 18. Misra was in the Hojai district to review the flood situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the state's Cachar district administration has decided to close educational institutions including government and private and non-essential private establishments for the next 2 days. As per the notice issued by the district authorities, the order has come into effect from 6 am on May 19 and will remain in force for the next 48 hours.

On Monday, the authorities announced the closure of schools and colleges in the flood-hit areas and also announced the cancellation of the Higher Secondary first year Class 11 examinations. The exam was set to take place on Wednesday. Releasing a notice, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE) said that the exams were scheduled to be completed on June 1 and now they have been suspended due to "prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the neutral calamities in the state"

Assam floods: Over 4 lakh affected

Assam has been battered by floods with more than four lakh people in 26 districts affected with the state authorities reporting 8 deaths in the current wave of floods so far. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district. As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles are affected by the floods in the state as floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland, the report added.

Security forces including Army, IAF (Indian Air force) and Assam Rifles along with the National Disaster response Fore (NDRF) are also called in for the rescue operations amid the heavy downpour. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had assured all possible help to the flood-affected state.

The Assam government has launched an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati to help alleviate the communication crisis caused by floods and landslides that have disrupted rail and road connections to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao. The state government has also announced flight service under the UDAAN scheme at a subsidised rate of Rs 3000, and the subsidised rate will be beard by the government.