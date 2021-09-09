Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the spot of the accident in River Brahmaputra of Jorhat district by boat and informed that two persons are still missing while a woman lost her life. In a major announcement, the Chief Minister while visiting Nimatighat said that the ferries which run by single-engine have been suspended with immediate effect. The chief minister while taking stock of the ferry tragedy said that the ferries will now be upgraded to double engines for which a fund of Rs.10 lakh will be provided.

While talking to the reporters, the Chief Minister added that Air Force is conducting operations to find the missing personnel while NDRF and Army teams are continuing the rescue operation.

"So far we have confirmed one death and two are missing. We will be able to come out with a clear picture and details by evening. There were in total 90 people on the boat out of which 87 have been identified and are safe in either their homes or hospital. A massive search operation is going on with Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and Army jawans," added Chief Minister Himanta Sarma.

Rescue operation underway

Rescue operation going on in Majuli. As of now 1 death and 2 missing. Efforts are on to find out more information pic.twitter.com/4q61vHKsFu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2021

Director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that people have been extremely brave and fortunately the situation did not turn as dangerous as it was assumed initially.

"It was a very unfortunate situation, people including SDRF, Police have been alerted, have taken up with Army in Kolkata. We had also alerted 21 para, the downstream and the entire area because we feared the worst, fortunately, God has been kind and people have been very brave I must say. Several ladies have swum back to the shore and all people have shifted to another boat, a bigger one. Now the picture is not looking as dangerous as we initially thought it would be. The boat had found to be stuck into a sandbar and it got upside down," added DGP Mahanta.

Assam boat tragedy- Action taken by Assam Government

Speaking further on the action taken, CM Sarma informed that a criminal report has been lodged on the incident. He further added that the government will provide assistance to the family of Parimita Das who lost her life in the ferry accident. According to the CM, the construction work of Majuli Bridge will start in November and will be completed within 4 years. The ministers will review the work of the bridge and the same has also been discussed with the Centre.