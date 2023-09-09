Assam: Body Parts Of Wild Animals Seized In Manas National Park, 5 Poachers Held

Five poachers were arrested after huge quantities of body parts of wild animals were seized from their possession in Assam's Manas National Park, a forest official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest department personnel conducted a raid in the house of a person in Shamthaibari village near Kahitama beat of the park's Bashbari range and arrested him along with four others for their alleged involvement in the killing of wild animals like rhinoceros, elephants, deer and others in the reserve forest.

A handmade gun, rhino horn, claw, skin, tiger nail, wild bison skin, wild buffalo horn, deer antler and several other body parts of wild animals were recovered from his residence, the official said.

''In a first-of-its-kind intel-based operation carried out by the forest department, a huge cache of banned wildlife articles, including a rhino horn, have been recovered in an operation in Manas. Arrest of poachers have also been made in this connection'', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on the micro-blogging site 'X'.