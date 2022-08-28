Assam: BSF Detains 5 Bangladeshis For Illegally Crossing Border; Hands Them To BGB

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detained five Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the international border in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district. They crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, BSF said in a statement.

A similar incident was reported on August 18 in the same district where two Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to five years imprisonment. The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar convicted them and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for illegally crossing the border of India.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each. The failure in payment of the fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both Bangladeshi citizens. The two were identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.

District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta had said, “District and Sessions Judge court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh both are hailing from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them.”

On August 12, three alleged illegal immigrant Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport and were sent to judicial custody. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were natives of the neighbouring country and had sneaked into India through the porous border in 2013.

Shayan Das (aged 25), Nikhilesh Das (34), and Amin Mohammed Chowdhury (27) were detained by immigration officials earlier this month upon suspicion

(With inputs from agencies)