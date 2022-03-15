Assam Cabinet Approves Budget For 2022-23 To Be Presented On Wednesday

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the state budget for the year 2022-23 which will be presented in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussed the budget proposals in detail and approved its presentation in the house tomorrow, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said while briefing the media here.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government would take the responsibility of coaches for preparing boxer Lovlina Borgohain and athlete Hima Das for the 2024 Olympics. The state government will provide Rs 2.5 lakh per month for Lovlina's coaching and Rs one lakh for Das, Mahanta said.

The Cabinet also decided to simplify the process of withdrawing money from the General Provident Fund by employees with the departmental head authorised to sanction the amount.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved that the caste certificate usually issued to tea tribes in the state by the Other Backward Castes (OBC) Board can henceforth be issued by the Tea Tribes Jatiya Sanmilan.

The certificate must, however, mention which particular tribe they belong to as according to the notification on tea tribes, there are 90 tribes like Munda, Ho, etc included in the list, the minister said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)