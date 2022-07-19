Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 839.95 Crore For Formation Of Five New Commando Battalions

Assam cabinet approved Rs 839.95 crore for the formation of five new Commando Battalions on Monday, state officials confirmed. According to sources, the battalions will be stationed in vulnerable locations and will improve the Assam Police's capabilities to combat crime and constitute a key component of counterinsurgency operations.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that this was among several other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting pertaining to the creation of new battalions, developing new ropeways, setting up Assam Complex in Maharashtra, promoting forensic education, easing norms for EWS candidates, protection of tenure of ward commissioner, etc.

The officials further informed that the new Commando Battalions would be established at various places in Assam. Some include Birsima in the Hailakandi district, Doldoli in the Karbi Anglong district, Geleky Kamalbari in Shivsagar, Pabhoi in the Biswanath district and Ambikapur in Sadiya. The establishment of the National Forensic Science University, Assam Campus was decided upon at the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Economic Weaker Section certificate criteria modified: Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah

Following this, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced that the state cabinet has modified the requirements for the economically weaker sections.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “The state cabinet has approved the modified criteria of the Economic Weaker Section. Now the people who have below Rs 8 lakh income, 30 bigha agriculture land in village areas, 2 bigha land in urban areas, 8640 sq feet in Municipality Corporation Board areas and 2000 sq ft building will get the Economic Weaker Section certificate.”

Assam cabinet approves Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022

The Revised State Action Plan on Climate Change 2021–2030 was also approved by the state cabinet on Monday. This made Assam the fourth state in the nation to adopt the Climate Change plan.

In order to legalise, facilitate, and regulate the construction and operation of aerial ropeways and to ensure statutory and administrative safeguards, the Assam cabinet has approved the Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022, which would be proposed in the forthcoming assembly session.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the appointment of 55 Assistant Engineers (Civil) in accordance with Regulation 3 (f) against vacant posts till the vacant posts get filled by APSC after proper notice and procedure.