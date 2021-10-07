Assam cabinet approves SGST Reimbursement Scheme for Majuli bridge project

Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the SGST Reimbursement Scheme for the Majuli bridge project and decided to waive stamp duty waiver on loans under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in certain cases and set up a Space Application Centre, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma tweeted that the Cabinet at its weekly meeting here also sanctioned a Rs 400 crore grant-in-aid for various schemes under the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) to accelerate rural development.

The SGST Reimbursement Scheme under which a part of State Goods & Service Tax (SGST) will be reimbursed for the Majuli-Jorhat bridge project has been approved by the Cabinet keeping in view a request from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, Health Minister Kesab Mahanta said after the meeting.

Stamp duty waiver on loans sanctioned under PM SVANidhi to street vendors affected by COVID-19 and lockdowns was approved to help the beneficiaries avail a loan of Rs 10,000 without any additional financial burden.

The Cabinet decided to set up Assam State Space Application Centre as an autonomous registered society under the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department to liaise with ISRO and North East Space Application Centre in the matter of scientific and techno-managerial activities.

"This will go a long way in utilising space and GIS inputs in various development projects in the state," the CM tweeted.

Mahanta said another key decision made at the Cabinet meeting was reorganising the Forest Department by setting up a new Wildlife Division with jurisdiction over Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. PTI ESB NN NN

