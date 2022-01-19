Assam Cabinet approves time-bound promotion for medical faculties Haflong (Assam), Jan 19 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved introduction of commerce and science streams in a number of colleges, and also a scheme for time-bound promotion of faculty members of medical colleges of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

It also approved several projects to boost infrastructure in Dima Hasao district. Haflong, the headquarter town of the district, hosted the Cabinet meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sarma said, “The Cabinet today approved introducing commerce department in two colleges and science stream in eight colleges of the state.” “A Dynamic Assured Progression Scheme was also approved, under which faculty members in medical colleges in the state will be entitled to their promotion in a time-bound manner whether there is a vacancy in that higher position or not,” he added.

Sarma said election procedures for several autonomous councils of the state, including Moran, Mottock and Kamatapur, were also approved by the Cabinet.

It also gave its nod to a proposal for setting up the second zoo in the state, which will come up at Dholai in Cachar district.

“We have approved Rs 214 crore for this zoo. It will be an open zoo where animals will roam around freely and visitors will be inside vehicles. It will be the first such zoo in the state,” he said.

The only zoo in the state currently is in Guwahati.

The chief minister said problems facing the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), including difficulties in timely payment of salary to its employees, were also placed before the Cabinet.

“As a major relief to NCHAC, it was decided that the state government will foot the salary of about 100 class 1 and 2 officers of the Council,” he said.

He said funds were approved for a stadium and a water supply scheme for Haflong.

To boost the immense tourism potential of the (Dima Hasao) district, Rs 50 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure in Haflong, Umrangsu and Panimur, Sarma said.

“There are many archaeological sites that can be forwarded for enlisting among UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. The government will work on it,” he added.

The chief minister also announced that the next Cabinet meeting outside Guwahati will be held in Silchar.

The first Cabinet meeting outside Guwahati was organised in Dhemaji, while the second one was in Bongaigaon. PTI SSG NN NN

