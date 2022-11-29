Assam Cabinet Not Content With University Authorities On Dibrugarh Ragging Case

In a massive development to the Dibrugarh ragging case, where a first-year university student jumped off a two-storeyed hostel building on November 26 to save himself from the alleged torture in the premises, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now instructed Assam police to bring the hostel superintendent under the purview of the investigation since.

The move came in the backdrop as Assam Cabinet was not satisfied with the role of Dibrugarh University authorities. Sarma also said, "During the investigation, if anyone would be found guilty, the person shall be arrested."

No to ragging says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Taking to Twitter, he said, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care." He also appealed to students saying, "No to ragging."

Yesterday several students staged a sit-in protest in front of the administrative building of the Dibrugarh University in Assam. The protesting students demanded justice and also stringent action against the perpetrators who assaulted and mentally harassed the victim, who has been identified as Anand Sharma.

Anand Sharma, a first-semester M Com student and a boarder of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas, was tortured by senior students, including a former student of Dibrugarh University, on November 26, he jumped off from the second floor of the B Block of the hostel on the pretext of going to the washroom.

University authorities expelled 18 students, 3 apprehended

The authorities also expelled 18 students from the university hostel for their involvement in the incident. In the same incident, three other students were arrested by the police and were also temporarily suspended from attending classes till the completion of the inquiry.

In an old complaint letter, written by the victim himself on November 17, he clearly mentioned his plight saying, "I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issue at your own level and put me out of misery."