Assam Cabinet To Waive Off SGST For Majuli Bridge Construction: Keshab Mahanta

The Assam Cabinet approved the SGST Reimbursement Scheme for the Majuli bridge project and took a decision to waive stamp duty on loans on Wednesday

Srishti Goel
Assam Cabinet

The Assam cabinet approved the SGST Reimbursement Scheme for the Majuli bridge project on Wednesday, as well as a decision to waive stamp duty on loans under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in certain cases and establish a Space Application Centre, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sarma tweeted that the Cabinet approved a Rs 400 crore grant-in-aid for different initiatives under the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) to accelerate rural development at its weekly meeting today, 7 October. "This will go a long way in utilising space and GIS inputs in various development projects in the state," the CM tweeted.

Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta said, "The cabinet decided to waive off state GST on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge. This will help in proceeding with the project faster," Mahanta said. The SGST Reimbursement Scheme, under which a portion of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) will be reimbursed for the Majuli-Jorhat bridge project, was approved by the Cabinet in response to a request from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, Health Minister Kesab Mahanta said following the meeting. 

Assam Cabinet on Majuli-Jorhat bridge

Stamp duty was waived on loans sanctioned under PM SVANidhi to street vendors affected by COVID-19 and lockdowns, allowing beneficiaries to obtain a loan of Rs 10,000 without incurring any additional financial hardship. The 2-lane major bridge with approaches over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K is being built for people living in distant locations on Majuli Island (between the Brahmaputra River). It is being built at a cost of Rs 925.47 crore. The bridge will connect the residents of Majuli town to the rest of Assam, allowing them to meet their health, education, and day-to-day development needs. The project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Mahanta stated that the cabinet had resolved to grant Rs 10,000 loans to street vendors with no stamp duty. According to the minister, the cabinet also decided to establish the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) and a Wildlife Division in Barak Valley. "Earlier, there was no Wildlife Division in Barak Valley," he added.

