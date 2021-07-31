Assam: Cachar Dy Commissioner Alleges Forest Land Bordering Mizoram Is Facing Encroachment

In a major development, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has opened up about the recent tensions going on between Assam and Mizoram. The Deputy Commissioner said the local security personnel tightened vigilance "on a drug route processing towards Bangladesh" and the ongoing violence is the repercussion of that. The two neighbouring states, Mizoram and Assam, indulged in massive violence on Monday. Six police personnel belonging to Assam police were killed in the violence, with more than 50 people severely injured in cross-firing between the two states.

The Cachar Deputy Commissioner said there has been deforestation going on in the reserve forest area of Cachar which shares boundaries with Mizoram. She expressed her concern about the Cachar district of Assam and said the area is being "unnecessarily destroyed" by the Mizoram people. When she was questioned about cattle smuggling, she answered that necessary steps were being taken to look into the matter.

Assam-Mizoram border feud

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli informed that the Assam-Mizoram border shares a piece of forest land. She alleged that the inner-line reserve forest was deeply affected by encroachment.

While speaking to ANI, Keerthi Jalli said, "This is going on till Bangladesh. We are also trying to contain that movement. The idea is that our cattle be protected, our forests be protected, our civilians be protected. The Chief Minister has instructed us to take steps". She further highlighted how the area was destroyed. "I'm especially concerned about the Cachar side bordering Mizoram as it's a huge forest land area that is being unnecessarily destroyed through this kind of encroachment," she added.

She also explained how the Assam government had taken all the necessary steps to stop deforestation. She further said that satellite images have made it clear that the Assam side is still dense and green compared to the Mizoram side, which is unnecessarily affected.

Drug smuggling on the Assam-Mizoram border

The Assam security force had caught 20kg of drugs which were ready to be dispatched to various locations. The seized drugs included morphine, heroin, and cannabis. Notably, many times civilians have been spotted carrying drugs on bikes, and the area covering Cachar to Silchar has become a strong route for carrying drugs which further connects to Bangladesh. The route affects innocent young people and security officials have tightened the drug routes, said the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

She also confirmed that tight vigilance on routes from Cachar to Silchar was the main cause of the repercussions and violence between the two states.

