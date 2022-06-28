Assam: Cancer Hospital Flooded But Providing Treatment; Uses Rafts To Transport People

As the overall flood situation is Assam is showing signs of slight improvement, many areas in the state are still inundated under floodwater.

A cancer hospital in Silchar town in the Cachar district of Assam, in spite of being waterlogged, is still continuing to provide cancer care services through whatever means possible.

The 150-bed Cancer hospital in Cachar has now been waterlogged for days but that hasn't deterred Doctors and other medical staff at the hospital from providing cancer care services including procedures like chemotherapy.

Ravi Kanan, Director, Cancer hospital said, "Hospital can't be closed for even a day for cancer patients, no matter what the situation is. We have been doing OPD outside and have given mild treatment to patients outside the hospital. Only those requiring serious treatment facilities were kept inside."

"My colleagues helped in building a wooden raft which we are using to carry patients in and out of the hospital day and night. From six in the morning to eight or nine in the night we carry people in and out using the raft, which we used in the previous flood too," Ravi Kanan added.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits affected areas

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 28 visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali. CM Sarma also assured that necessary assistance will be provided to those affected by floods. On Sunday, the CM had visited the flood-affected Barak valley area in Silchar.

After his visit, the Assam CM informed, "Visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur, Bajali. We'll provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses. ₹9 cr has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it."

The Assam CM also stated, "Inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali and took note of the hardships faced by the people. We shall extend all necessary assistance to the affected people. We will also prepare a list of such people and take further actions accordingly."

Assam Floods

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as the death toll rose to 135 after eight more were reported dead on June 27. According to officials, the Assam floods continue to impact over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, in Nagaon over 5.08 lakh people are in distress, followed by 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam as of Monday.

In Silchar of Cachar district, where the cancer hospital is located, two drones have been deployed to provide relief material in the inaccessible areas and further for carrying out the flood inundation mapping. While in Kampur revenue circle areas, the devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments

Notably, regions still reeling under the flood water include 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland. The administration has set up relief camps in 22 districts across the state and about 2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps, ASDMA reported.

Image: Twitter/@ANI