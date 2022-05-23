Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the term "madrasa" should be abolished. He further emphasised the need for "general education" in all institutions.

While speaking at a media conclave by RSS-linked weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser in the national capital Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that as long as the word “madrasa” persists, the youth of the nation would not even think once of becoming doctors or engineers.

Admitting children in madrasas is a violation of their human rights: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Sarma further reiterated, “If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach your holy Quran to children as much as you want, but at home. Admitting children in madrasas is a violation of their human rights.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma added that schools are supposed to teach science, maths, biology, botany, and zoology to youngsters in order to become doctors, engineers, professors, and scientists in near future.

While replying to a question that students enrolled in madrasas in several areas are extremely talented as they can easily memorize every word of the Quran. Sarma said, “All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim in India. Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.”

Assam has a 36% Muslim population, which is classified into three types, according to Sarma: "indigenous Muslims, whose culture is similar to ours," "converted Muslims, who still have Tulsi plants in their courtyard," and "migrated Muslims, who identify themselves as Miya Muslims."

To facilitate a secular education system, the Assam government resolved in 2020 to dismantle all government-run madrassas and convert them into general educational institutions.

Following this, the Gauhati High Court upheld the Assam Repealing Act, 2020, which mandated the conversion of all provincial (government-funded) madrassas in the state into regular schools in the same year.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh’s Jairam Thakur, Pramod Sawant of Goa, and Manipur’s N Biren Singh attended the media conclave with other BJP leaders on Sunday. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath virtually attended the media conclave.