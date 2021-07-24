Assam Child Trafficking Racket Busted: 42 Children Rescued, CM Assures Strict Action

Assam Police on Friday busted a child trafficking racket and rescued around 42 children. The Assam Police has also arrested 2 people in connection with the children trafficking racket. Responding to the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the need to eliminate human trafficking once and for all in the state.

In a joint operation, which was conducted by the Assam and Sikkim Police officials, these children were rescued from a trafficking racket in Sikkim. The police informed that the parents of these children were lured that their children will be taken care of and given proper education. The rescued children were as young as 9 years to 18 years of age and were forced to work as domestic helpers.

Assam CM: '107 women & children have been rescued so far'

Appreciation & congratulations to @assampolice led by Special DGP @lrbishnoiassam, Chirang SP Gaurav Upadhyay for having displayed exemplary professional skills in rescuing 40 children & 2 adults. Interacted with the innocent minds along with CEM, BTR, Sri @PramodBoroBTR. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/o8TJiQB2QH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 23, 2021

Stating that Friday was a very important day for Assam Police, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state police have not only launched operations against drug and cattle smuggling but against human trafficking as well. Informing that in the last 2 months 107 people including women and children have been rescued from such rackets, the Chief Minister said that he personally met and interacted with the 42 (rescued) children.

Hailing the efforts of Chirang district police for rescuing the children Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Appreciation & congratulations to Assam police led by Special DGP, Chirang SP Gaurav Upadhyay for having displayed exemplary professional skills in rescuing 40 children & 2 adults. Interacted with the innocent minds along with CEM, BTR.

The CM informed that the Assam government has decided to either hand over the children to their parents or send them to residential schools as per the recommendations of the Child Welfare Committee to ensure a better future for them. "My office shall be closely monitoring this,” HImanta BIswa Sarma added.

He said, “Assam government is firm in its resolve to not allow the heinous act of trafficking of women and children. We shall come down heavily on perpetrators of such crimes and hunt them down from whichever part of the world they are in. Assam Police will be hawk-eyed."

This child trafficking racket busted by the Assam and Sikkim Police has been operational for the last 2 years, with around 80 children ending up as victims. Some children were allegedly sent to Dubai. The Assam Chief Minister said that the search for the remaining children is underway.

(Image: Twitter-@himantabiswa)