Assam Class 10 General Science Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The HSLC examination of general science (C3) scheduled to be held today, March 13, was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam, as reports of the question paper being leaked and circulated on social media emerged.

Ronoj Pegu, the education minister of Assam, took to Twitter and announced that the exam was cancelled and a new date would be announced soon.

General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3fvU2CbSgr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 12, 2023

SEBA in a late-night statement said, "This is for the information of all concerned that a news item is telecast in a section of the media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13h March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be announced in due course. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated enquiry in this aspect and will take all necessary action in this respect."

The Director General of Police of Assam, has launched a probe and asserted legal action against those involved.

"Leakage of General Science (C3) question papers of HSLC examination to be held on March 13, 2023 - A criminal case has been registered and will be investigated by CID Assam. Legal action will be taken against the culprits and conspirators," he said.