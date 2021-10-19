Last Updated:

Assam: Assam CM Appeals To Union Min Scindia To Start Flights From State To Foreign Countries

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the Minister to develop the existing airports in the state including the international airport at Guwahati

Assam

As Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off 6 new routes to expand air connectivity in the North East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the Minister to develop the existing airports in the state including the international airport at Guwahati while increasing flight frequency and air connectivity including international destinations.

The Assam CM, during a virtual meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister, persuaded Scindia for augmenting the infrastructure and expansion of existing airports in Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Silchar.

Assam CM urges commencing of flights under UDAN scheme

CM Sarma also sought the Union Minister's help in commencing flight services under the UDAN (Ud Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme from Assam to other countries. The Assam government is preparing to send a report on potential passenger catchment areas to the Civil Aviation Ministry to consider new international flights from the state.

Chief Minister Sarma also appealed to Union Minister Scindia to establish a heliport at Haflong in Dima Hasao district, land for which has been promised to be provided by the state government. As per the release by the Assam government, all the modalities for the heliport in Haflong have been settled and construction work will start soon. The Assam CM also appealed to the Union Civil Aviation Minister for the establishment of a new airport at Karbi Anglong for which 3000 acres of land is ready to use.

Connectivity to North-East India strengthened with six new air routes 

The six newly launched routes will broaden aerial connectivity of North East India by connecting multiple states which previously lacked the facility of air travel as a mode of transportation. The request for flight connectivity on these routes has been a long-pending demand of locals. These flights will open a seamless gateway and smooth aerial access option for nature lovers, travellers, tourists and will enhance tourism.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was joined by MoS, Civil Aviation, General V K Singh along with MoCA Secretary Rajeev Bansal. The virtual launch added six routes which went on to expand the aerial connectivity around North East India. Scindia notified that the routes commencing operations from today were Kolkata–Guwahati, Guwahati–Aizawl, Aizawl–Shillong, Shillong–Aizawl, Aizawl–Guwahati, and Guwahati–Kolkata.

