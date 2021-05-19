Assam CM Chairs Cabinet Meet Amid COVID Crisis; Assures Free Power Supply To Oxygen Plants

As the country is currently going through a difficult stage in the COVID-19 pandemic due to a shortage of medical oxygen and other supplies, Assam's new Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to review the state's preparedness. In the meeting, the Assam government has ensured sufficient oxygen supply, expansion of the plants in the state and several other decision were also taken. On Tuesday, Sarma said the impact of the second wave of COVID- 19 has been "extremely severe" in the northeastern state for which medical infrastructure needs to be strengthened. Taking to Twitter CM Sarma said, "To avert Oxygen crisis in Assam, the following decisions were taken in Cabinet:

If any new Oxygen plant is set up, State Govt would provide a 100% free power supply.

For reviving closed Oxygen plants, 100% free power would be provided.

In case of expansion of the existing plant, the new unit would be given free power.

All existing Oxygen plants would be given 20% free power.

All these decisions would come into effect from January 1, 2021, but financial implications would be from April 1, 2021".

Other Decisions

The Cabinet has decided to appoint Sri Debojit Saikia as the new Advocate General of Assam.

CEM BTR, CEM Karbi Anglong & CEM Dima Hasao will be accorded Cabinet Status.

The nomenclature of the I/C minister would be changed to Guardian Minister who would take responsibility for their respective districts.

Assam CM’s son contributes to CM relief fund

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s son Nandil Biswa Sarma on Tuesday contributed Rs. 2000 to Assam CM Relief Fund from his savings. Calling himself a 'Proud Father' CM Sarma shared this information on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, "Touched. My son Nandil contributed Rs 2000 to Assam CM Relief Fund from his savings. Feeling proud as a father. I thank you Nandil".

Through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, CM Sarma has earlier appealed to the public of Assam to contribute generously to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund or the Assam Arogya Nidhi account to support the government's efforts in handling the pandemic.

COVID-19 situation in Assam

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Assam on Wednesday reported 1,451 new COVID-19 cases with 4,311 recoveries and 73 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 47,740 with 2,90,774 total recoveries and 2,344 deaths.

