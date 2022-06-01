Minority Certificates Row: Assam CM Himanta Hits Out At Oppn, Says 'don't Politicise'

Two days after the Assam Cabinet announced its decision to provide Minority Certificates to people from six religious minority communities, several opposition leaders expressed their dissent at the decision and questioned the relevance of the ‘minority certificates’. Following this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now slammed those opposing the move for the minorities. Sarma on Tuesday stated that the move was to certify the minorities in the state, and claimed that there was no political meaning to it.

“Certain scholarships are being given by the Welfare of Minorities Dept to 6 communities that are considered minorities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains & Parsis. Certificates will be provided to give scholarships,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said while speaking about the minority certificates being issued. Further slamming the opposing leaders, he added, “this is a simple matter and no political meaning should be attached to it. If somebody is criticizing it, they are not really looking into the issue in depth.”

The Assam CM’s remarks came after he and his government met criticism over the Assam minority certificates. Following the CM Sarma-led Cabinet's decision to issue the certificates, the leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia questioned the move and asked, “Why is the Assam government proposing to issue separate icards?” He further added that there were many communities that come under Minority and stressed that everyone should enjoy the benefits of the Constitution. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also slammed the move and called it a part of the government’s "divide and rule policy."

Minority Certificates for 6 religious communities in Assam

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities. These include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. The development was confirmed by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta. Notably, CM Sarma expressed his thoughts on redefining the minority status in Assam in April this year. The CM had stated that Muslims, who many think are the only minorities in India, are a majority in Assam’s several districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar in the west, where Muslims account for nearly 95% of the population.

Speaking during the Budget Session of the Assembly, the Assam CM had also rooted for a more granular division of religious minorities, which he believed should be decided at the district level. His remarks came after the Centre told the Supreme Court that states have the power to designate minority status.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI