Assam CM Confirms 13 AANLA Cadres Surrendered In Karbi Anglong; Arms, Ammunition Laid Down

About 13 militants of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces on Sunday, May 8, evening at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadres deposited a cache of arms and ammunition, four AK series rifles, and five pistols with one revolver.

A police officer at the gathering said, “All senior officials of the Assam police, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were gathered at the arms-laying ceremony and surrender program at Bokajan police station of Assam.

Central Range DIG Satyaraj Hazarika said that at least 13 cadres of the AANLA laid down their arms on May 8 and all 13 cadres have deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, one revolver, and several rounds of live ammunition.

Central Range DIG Satyaraj Hazarika said, “Following the appeal made by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam a terrorism-free state, the Indian Army and other security forces along with us were engaged in various attempts to bring the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadres to the mainstream. Following our efforts, the AANLA cadres agreed to come forward and today 13 of them (AANLA cadres) laid down their arms.”

Chief Miniter of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the same. He tweeted, “Continuing our peace march, I’m glad to share that 13 cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) have surrendered today at Bokajan PS Karbi Anglong in presence of officials of the Assam Police, the Assam Rifles, and the CRPF. All 13 AANLA cadres have laid down their arms and ammunition.”

The All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) was formed in the second half of 2006. The AANLA claims to be fighting to safeguard the tribal culture of the plantation workers whose ancestors were brought from northern India by British colonialists. The outfit demands Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Adivasi community and rehabilitation of the displaced members of its community. Official sources, however, indicate that AANLA is not a well-organised group and it does not have well-thought-out aims and objectives.

Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa