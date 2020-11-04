Assam CM Demands Immediate Release Of Arnab Goswami: 'Vendetta Politics Should Be Stopped'

Weighing in on the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal termed it as a "black day" for Indian democracy. Moreover, he strongly condemned the Mumbai police's assault on Arnab Goswami. On this occasion, he called for an end to vendetta politics.

He stated that press freedom can be maintained in Maharashtra by immediately releasing the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief. Multiple other Chief Ministers including Vijay Rupani, Pramod Sawant, Pema Khandu, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Manohar Lal Khattar have condemned Arnab Goswami's arrest. Meanwhile, Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad also came down heavily on the Maharashtra government's action.

A Black Day for Indian demoracy.



I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 4, 2020

Read: Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Amid Nationwide Support Arnab Roars ‘people Will Win’

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

Read: Arnab Goswami's 20-year-old Son Manhandled By Mumbai Police, Shocking Visuals On Tape

#IndiaWithArnab | Sign the petition to ensure that encounter cops cannot brazenly threaten journalists in their homes by saying, “you are creating trouble for yourself”; Support #ArnabGoswami here - https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl pic.twitter.com/3lKFFTm1iX — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM Condemns Arnab's Arrest: 'Brazen Misuse Of Power By Maharashtra Govt'