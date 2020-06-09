Assam CM Dials Defence Minister; Seeks Air Force Assistance To Douse Massive Baghjan Fire

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has now dialled Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the Indian Air Force's assistance to douse the massive fire caused by a blowout at the oil field in Baghjan. The blowout which occurred 13 days ago on May 27 has led to an 'uncontrollable' gas leak with shocking visuals of massive fire being witnessed in the area. The Assam Chief Minister has also assured that a team of police, paramilitary and NDRF present at the spot are working towards ensuring the safety of the locals in the area.

"Teams of police, paramilitary and NDRF present at the spot are working towards ensuring the safety of the locals in the area. I have spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking assistance from Indian Air Force to douse the fire," Sonowal told reporters on Tuesday.

The blowout – an uncontrolled release of oil and gas due to the failure of pressure control systems – sent a fountain of crude oil into the air. Villages within a radius of 4 kilometres were evacuated on the first day of blowout itself and no loss of life has been reported yet. A continuous spray of cold water is being used to cool down the leaking natural gas to prevent it from igniting and causing an explosion.

Team from Singapore called

According to Oil India Limited (OIL), which operates the well, gas was still flowing uncontrollably from the leak on Tuesday, June 2. The company has called in foreign experts to control the leak which reached on Monday. The team from Singapore has been called to assess the reason of the blowout. As per locals and environmental activists, the untold damage has already been done to the rare biodiversity of the area and to essential local agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department of Assam on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to assess the impact of gas leak from an oil well in the Baghjan area of Tinsukia district which occurred near the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. "In view of gas leak from an oil well in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district on May 27 near Dibru Saikhowa National Park. Our minister directed the department regarding this. The Forest Department ordered to constitute an expert committee to assess the impact and suggest measures for immediate necessary action," Sailen Pandey, Assam Forest department PRO had said.

