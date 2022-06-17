Assam CM Expresses Gratitude To Arjun Kapoor & Rohit Shetty For Flood Relief Contribution

Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam where authorities are running several relief camps and distribution centres in the affected districts, Bollywood celebrities Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor lent a helping hand by contributing a generous amount to the civilians impacted by the raging floods. Thanking the duo for the assistance at the time of crisis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on Thursday to pen a note of gratitude.

Assam CM thanks Arjun Kapoor & Rohit Shetty for contributing to flood relief

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for contributing Rs 5 Lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people. Adding to it, CM Sarma thanked the duo for their concern and their act of generosity.

CM Sarma's Tweet read, “Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.” (sic)

Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund.



I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.@arjunk26 @iamrohitshetty — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2022

According to ANI, as many as four people have lost their lives in Assam in the last 24 hours owing to the massive floods. The floods have affected around 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts of the state. As per the State Government data, 1510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently submerged in water along with 19782.80 hectares of cropland. After floods and landslides in various districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in many districts till June 17. On the other hand, the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of all educational institutes from June 15 to June 18.

