Assam CM Expresses Joy Over Development In Bodoland Territorial Region Since Last Year

As the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council completed one year on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed joy over the developmental works for the past one year in the region, assuring that the developmental process will be taken forward.

While speaking to ANI, the Assam CM stated that the implementation of the accord (Bodo Peace Accord) has been done along with development in the BTR and that he is happy with the way one year has gone and believes that along with the Central government, the state government will take BTR forward.

"Last one year has been a year with extreme peace and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream came true. We have to develop the BTR more in the future. We have to make the existing peace into a permanent peace," he added.

Last month, Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro had said that the situation in the autonomous region in Assam has improved since the Centre signed the Peace Accord with the Assam government and Bodo leaders in 2020.

Bodo Peace Accord

The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region that is administered by the elected body- Bodoland Territorial Council. The Bodo Accord was first signed in 2003 to maintain peace in the region, later it was extended by the Modi-led BJP government in 2020.

BTC poll results

In December 2020, the BJP'S alliance partner in the State government - the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) - emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12, the saffron party nine while the GSP and Congress bagged one seat each.

The election to the Council was held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020, by the Government of India with members of all factions of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at the MHA headquarters in Delhi. Ushering in political stability to the Northeast that has for decades faced the brunt of terrorism, about 1550 cadres along with 130 weapons surrendered to the Government on January 30, 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: PTI)