Assam CM Hails Peace Accord With Centre And Rebel Groups; 'To Usher In New Era Of Harmony'

In a major achievement for the central government, 1,100 persons from eight tribal outfits from Assam on September 15 laid down their arms and signed a tripartite peace accord with the Centre and Assam government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the second major breakthrough in Assam in the fight against secessionist forces after 2020, when Shah signed a similar peace deal to end the 50-year old Bodo crisis, which claimed over 4,000 lives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had conducted negotiations with the Adivasi groups regarding the final settlement, which is under a ceasefire. Notably, a total of 246 insurgents on January 27, 2022 laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream.

Accord signed 10 years after commencement of the peace process

The long-drawn peace process began a decade back, when the Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) entered into a ceasefire with the government in 2012 and since then, the cadres of the militant outfits are residing in designated camps.

"I am sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace and harmony in Assam," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Amit Shah said the peace accord paves the way for the setting up of a Adivasi Welfare and Development Council for fulfilling their aspirations. “The agreement provides for setting up of an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council by the Government of Assam with the objective of fulfilling the political, economic and educational aspirations; protecting, preserving and promoting social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities.”

Eight rebel groups

The eight rebel groups who surrendered their arms to settle for the accord include Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and the remaining three outfits are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA and ACMA.

In an arms laying ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, 169 insurgents of the United Gorkha People's Organisation (UGPO) and 77 insurgents of the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) surrendered their weapons before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Chief Executive Member of BTR Pramod Boro, CEM TAC Jibon Chandra Konwar.

